MLB.com - Tuesday 23rd May, 2017

On Monday, the Angels optioned C.J. Cron, who'd been a fixture in the team's first base/designated-hitter mix for the better part of four seasons, to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Cron, who hit his first home run of the season Sunday, hit .232/.281/.305 over 24 games this season.

The club recalled utility infielder Nolan Fontana in a corresponding move. Fontana, who spent the first five seasons of his career in the Astros' system, was hitting .265 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 38 games for Salt Lake.

Fontana doesn't have any professional experience at first base, so much of Cron's playing time will likely fall to Jefry Marte. Marte can play either there or third base if the Angels prefer to swing Luis Valbuena over to first.

It's a disappointing development for Cron, who entered 2017 coming off his best Major League season. Cron hit .278/.325/.467 with 16 homers and a career-high 69 RBIs in 116 games in 2016, when he posted a 2.1 WAR while splitting time at first base and DH.

He was demoted in similar fashion in 2015, after which he hit .323 with 16 extra-base hits in 23 games at Triple-A.

Joe Trezza is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @joetrezz. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.