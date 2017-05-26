Sports Xchange - Friday 26th May, 2017

The Los Angeles Angels recalled right-handed pitcher Daniel Wright from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday after the team optioned right-hander Brooks Pounders to Salt Late following Wednesday night's game.

Wright, 26, is the scheduled starter for Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He is making a spot start in place of righty Alex Meyer, who the Angels placed on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms on Wednesday.

In three prior appearances with the Angels this season, Wright is 0-0 with a 5.54 ERA over 13 innings. Wright threw five scoreless innings in an April 23 spot start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Daniel came up and pitched a good game for us in his start against Toronto," Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said via MLB.com. "Hopefully he'll be able to repeat it."

Wright is 2-1 with a 9.35 ERA in four starts with Salt Lake in 2017.

Pounders, 26, is 1-0 with a 7.71 ERA in five relief appearances with the Angels this season and 1-0 with a 3.26 ERA in 11 outings (one start) with Salt Lake.