Another successful Play Ball Weekend wraps up on Sunday with various teams and players contributing to the initiative

These memories have stuck with Rickey and O'Conner throughout the years, and that's exactly the reason why Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and the Salt Lake Bees teamed up to host a More than 500 boys and girls participated in Saturday's Play Ball event.Asay Photography/Salt Lake Bees

"It's important that we do this," Reagins said. "To be at communities around the country and giving kids the opportunity just to play our game, and to have an event like this where we're doing multiple sessions because of the demand and the interest of the young people here is great. That's what it's all about."

The hefty participation numbers shouldn't come as a surprise, though, as the Bees have always put in a concerted effort to host youth clinics, and it also has the largest kids club in Minor League Baseball in the Knothole Club.

Even so, the Bees have decided to ramp up their efforts. They announced before Saturday morning's event that the organization will be developing four new programs -- the Junior Bees, Salt Lake Bees Kids Club, Salt Lake Bees Baseball Academy and RBI Salt Lake -- that will "further connect with the community" and continue to grow the game.

"It's going to be great, because each one of them does something a little different," said Bees general manager Marc Amicone. "We see one of our obligations to our community is to steward the game of baseball. We think it's important for us to help the game grow. This is the kind of thing that helps that."

The nationwide effort to get today's youth out and playing the sport of baseball can be hard work, but it becomes easier when the people in cities like Salt Lake City, and its surrounding areas, are willing to buy in.

"We'll know better down the road, but it's like planting seeds," Rickey said. "You have to go out and spend the time planting. You have to make sure all the ingredients are there for those seeds to sprout. And then later, you're going to start seeing those little shoots to pop up. Down the road, it could be a full-fledged field of whatever you planted. We're looking at the seeds and it's just wonderful to see going on."

