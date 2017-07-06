MLB.com - Wednesday 5th July, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Angels optioned right-hander Alex Meyer to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Tuesday's tilt with the Twins at Target Field.

With the off-day on Thursday, Los Angeles doesn't need five starters until after the All-Star break. Righty Mike Morin will take his place on the active roster and join the bullpen. Morin has a 7.15 ERA in eight appearances for the Halos this season.

Meanwhile, Meyer is expected to work on his command during a couple starts with the Bees before rejoining the big league rotation down the road.

"We are not going to need five [starters] and it will give Alex a chance to work on some things he's been able to experience up here in the big leagues," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Hopefully he will take another step forward when he gets back up here and pitches."

Meyer was handed his fourth straight road loss in Monday's 9-5 defeat to the Twins. He was called for his first career balk during a three-run second inning and was never able to recover.

This season, Meyer has shown flashes of promise but his command struggles are evident. His walks per nine is now up to a 6.12 clip and he's issuing a free pass to 15.2 percent of batters he has faced.

In fact, Meyer walked four batters across five innings in the series opener with Minnesota. It was the seventh time in 12 starts that Meyer has walked at least four batters, which is tied for most in all of baseball.

"He's come a long way from where he was last year at this time," Scioscia said. "No matter how you think you can influence it with coaching, I think experience is the best teacher."

The Angels will wait to announce how their rotation will stack up for the three-game set against the Rangers over the weekend.

Shane Jackson is a reporter for MLB.com based in Minneapolis. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.