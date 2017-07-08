MLB.com - Saturday 8th July, 2017

ARLINGTON -- The Angels optioned right-hander Parker Bridwell to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday and recalled infielder C.J. Cron, adding an extra position player for the final stretch before the All-Star break.

Bridwell pitched in Wednesday's 2-1 win against the Twins, and since his spot wouldn't come back up in the rotation before the break, he's temporarily being optioned to give the Angels an extra bat.

"We'll see how it goes game-to-game and see if [Cron] can contribute," manager Mike Scioscia said. "Our roster, as we make the turn into after the All-Star break, is something we're going to pay a lot of attention to in the next couple days to see what it's going to look like afterwards. But right now, he'll get some at-bats this series for sure."

Cron batted .212 with a pair of homers while with the Angels earlier this year in between stints with Salt Lake, where he's hitting .268 with four homers. Cron noted that time in Triple-A is a chance to get at-bats he wouldn't otherwise receive in a bench role with the Angels.

"Any time you can add at-bats to your season it's going to be beneficial," said Cron, who hit seventh in the order for Friday night's game against the Rangers. "Hopefully, I can try to get my timing down and be able to contribute to the team."

Trout on track

All-Star outfielder Mike Trout didn't get many productive at-bats during his second rehab game with Class A Advanced Inland Empire on Thursday, but Scioscia said Trout is still on schedule to return next Friday.

Trout's recovery from a torn UCL in his left thumb, the skipper noted, is more about getting the intricacies of batting and playing down rather than simply producing runs during his rehab time.

"He's just trying to find some timing, seeing some velocity today," Scioscia said. "He'll take a recovery day, work out, he'll play the outfield tomorrow."

The projected return date for Trout isn't set in stone, though. The Angels aren't going to rush him back if he's not ready.

"We're not going to get him ready to a schedule," Scioscia said. "He's going to be ready when he's ready. ... I think on the offensive side, getting Mike back is going to give us an important lift to an area we've struggled in, and hopefully the rest of it will continue to add depth as we continue to move forward."

