TORONTO -- The first inkling that a Major League callup could be imminent for Angels right-hander Troy Scribner came via Triple-A Salt Lake pitching coach Erik Bennett.

Before Salt Lake's last road trip, Bennett approached Scribner and gave him a subtle directive: "Make sure you bring your red stuff."

The Bees' colors are black, gold and white, so Scribner picked up the hint and made sure to pack his lone red shirt just in case. On Tuesday night, he found out that he would need it.

Scribner, 26, will receive his first big league callup on Saturday when the Angels take on the Blue Jays in the middle game of the series at Rogers Centre. It marks an improbable rise for Scribner, who went undrafted out of Sacred Heart in 2013 and was acquired from the Astros in exchange for cash last April.

"It's amazing," Scribner said on Friday. "It's been awesome so far."

Scribner is not ranked among the club's Top 30 prospects by MLBPipeline.com, and he did not receive an invitation to Major League camp this spring, but he jumped on the Angels' radar after going 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA in 18 appearances for Salt Lake this season. While he does not have an overpowering fastball, Scribner makes up for it with good command, which he said has been pivotal to his success this year.

"The key for me is always the fastball command," Scribner said. "It has to be there every time. I have to throw to the four corners of the strike zone with my fastball and then be able to mix in my other stuff off that. But that's always been the key."

Right-handed reliever Yusmeiro Petit is slated to start on Saturday and throw between 40-50 pitches, though Scribner seems likely to follow at some point since he's stretched out.

"He's throwing the ball very well," manager Mike Scioscia said of Scribner. "He's got some length in him, which is important right now. We'll see where he fits in. I think that we have an opportunity tomorrow to see how the game sets up and not necessarily put too much pressure on Scribner to come up here and have to make pitches to start it."

Scribner, who hails from Connecticut, expects to have his parents in attendance on Saturday, though they had to drive to Buffalo on Friday to get passports.

"I don't know why they don't have passports," Scribner said. "But they didn't. They were kind of scrambling to get them at the last minute."

Worth noting

- Left-handers Andrew Heaney (Tommy John surgery) and Tyler Skaggs (right oblique strain) are slated to make rehab starts with Salt Lake on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Heaney is expected to throw five to six innings in his fourth Minor League start.

- Angels Minor League right-hander Aaron Cox, the brother of Mike Trout's fianc233;e, received a 50-game suspension on Friday after testing positive for Methylphenidate and its metabolite, a stimulant in violation of the drug program.

- Andrew Bailey, who has been out since April with right shoulder inflammation, was recalled from his rehab assignment at Salt Lake and returned to Southern California on Friday. Bailey had recorded a 9.00 ERA over four innings while rehabbing in the Minors.

- Before the Angels left Cleveland on Thursday, Edwin Encarnacion presented Albert Pujols with a nice parting gift -- a gold necklace with a baseball pendant that reads "600 HR," in honor of Pujols' entry into the exclusive club earlier this year.

