Hawks, Hornets set to battle for playoff positioning

Get a daily dose of Salt Lake City Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.More Information
NEW YORK, New York: Driven by the surge in demand for cryptocurrencies from both institutional and retail investors, the market ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Google has emerged victorious in a case filed by Oracle, as the U.S. Supreme Court that Google's use ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on fire on Friday as investors and traders bought shares across all ...
DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines has recalled more than 200 pilots from voluntary extended leave.The airline said 209 of its pilots ...
DUBLIN, Ireland: Under a just released agreement, Irish solicitors will now be able to practice law in England and Wales. ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Inflationary fears undermined stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong on Friday, while a modest rise ...
Third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego rallied to beat second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 on Saturday to ...
A showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets hardly seemed reasonable just a few weeks ago. But a showdown ...
Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): A team of scientists at the University of Colorado Cancer Center claim to have found ...
© Provided by Xinhua BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's tear-jerker film "Hi, Mom" saw its cumulative box office revenue ...
New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): In a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19, India has administered over 100 ...
Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Time to quit eating at night? According to the findings of a new study, unhealthy ...