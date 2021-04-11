Sun, 11 Apr 2021

Cryptocurrencies surge to $2 trillion on Monday, led by Bitcoin

NEW YORK, New York: Driven by the surge in demand for cryptocurrencies from both institutional and retail investors, the market ...

Google victorious at Supreme Court in copyright case brought by Oracle

WASHINGTON D.C.: Google has emerged victorious in a case filed by Oracle, as the U.S. Supreme Court that Google's use ...

Another record-breaking day on Wall Street, Dow up nearly 300 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on fire on Friday as investors and traders bought shares across all ...

Southwest, United bring back over 500 pilots to fly summer schedule

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines has recalled more than 200 pilots from voluntary extended leave.The airline said 209 of its pilots ...

Irish solicitors to be licensed in England, Wales

DUBLIN, Ireland: Under a just released agreement, Irish solicitors will now be able to practice law in England and Wales. ...

Listless day for Asian stocks Friday, greenback recovers

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Inflationary fears undermined stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong on Friday, while a modest rise ...

United States

Section
ATP roundup: Lorenzo Sonego reaches Sardegna Open final

Third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego rallied to beat second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 on Saturday to ...

Hawks, Hornets set to battle for playoff positioning

A showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets hardly seemed reasonable just a few weeks ago. But a showdown ...

New drug that can stop tumours from growing

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): A team of scientists at the University of Colorado Cancer Center claim to have found ...

"Hi, Mom" tops 825 mln USD at China's box office

© Provided by Xinhua BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China's tear-jerker film "Hi, Mom" saw its cumulative box office revenue ...

COVID-19: India fastest nation to cross 100 mln vaccination

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): In a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19, India has administered over 100 ...

Study on eating late night snacks

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Time to quit eating at night? According to the findings of a new study, unhealthy ...

Movie Review

Parasite (Gisaengchung)