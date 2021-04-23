Fri, 23 Apr 2021

News RELEASES

Business

Stocks in Asia trade sideways, Nikkei 225 drops 168 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks were mixed on Friday despite solid losses on Wall Street.U.S. markets were hit with ...

To prevent cyber attacks, U.S. begins work to protect power industry

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration is asking power companies to put in place improvements to their systems to be alerted ...

Capital gains tax fears drive U.S. stocks lower

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday following news of a new capital gains tax planned by ...

Space rocket contract brings Amazon closer to offering global internet

ORLANDO, Florida: April 19 -- Amazon is moving ahead with plans to launch 3,200 satellites to offer Internet services from ...

UK unemployment figures fall, paint mixed message about recovery

LONDON, England: Held down by the government's huge jobs subsidies programme, Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly fell for the second month ...

Japanese share market accelerates higher, gains more than 2%

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan took off on Thursday with solid gains also being recorded in Hong Kong ...

United States

U.S. to leave Afghanistan in state of war

An Afghan taxi-driver in Vancouver told one of us a decade ago that this day would come. "We defeated the ...

After 10 hours, Chauvin jury returns guilty verdict

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges Tuesday in the death of ...

Angels continue Astros series after Mike Trout injury scare

The first order of business for the Los Angeles Angels following their 8-2 road loss to the Houston Astros on ...

Alex Wood set to make Giants home debut vs. Marlins

Alex Wood hopes to win over his new fans after years of visiting with their hated rival when the veteran ...

Sliding Hornets look for more urgency entering game with Cavs

The sense of urgency is apparent for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Charlotte Hornets would like to catch some of that ...

Kevin Durant may be back as Nets host Celtics

While fans of the New York Knicks are enjoying the NBA's longest active winning streak, they will spend Friday night ...

Movie Review

The Greatest Show on Earth