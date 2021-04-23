Sliding Hornets look for more urgency entering game with Cavs

Get a daily dose of Salt Lake City Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.More Information
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks were mixed on Friday despite solid losses on Wall Street.U.S. markets were hit with ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration is asking power companies to put in place improvements to their systems to be alerted ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday following news of a new capital gains tax planned by ...
ORLANDO, Florida: April 19 -- Amazon is moving ahead with plans to launch 3,200 satellites to offer Internet services from ...
LONDON, England: Held down by the government's huge jobs subsidies programme, Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly fell for the second month ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan took off on Thursday with solid gains also being recorded in Hong Kong ...
An Afghan taxi-driver in Vancouver told one of us a decade ago that this day would come. "We defeated the ...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges Tuesday in the death of ...
The first order of business for the Los Angeles Angels following their 8-2 road loss to the Houston Astros on ...
Alex Wood hopes to win over his new fans after years of visiting with their hated rival when the veteran ...
The sense of urgency is apparent for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Charlotte Hornets would like to catch some of that ...
While fans of the New York Knicks are enjoying the NBA's longest active winning streak, they will spend Friday night ...