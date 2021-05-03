Mon, 03 May 2021

Business

Uber to deliver public to vaccinations, teams with rentals agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, California: American tech company Uber, has announced that its app will provide novel features to assist users in ...

Apple races past Wall St. with $89.58 billion earnings for quarter

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA: Apple smashed analysts' estimates to post a massive 54-percent year-on-year jump in revenues in the second quarter of ...

Boeing CEO Calhoun to report on serious problems slowing revenues

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Amid a barrage of technical and financial challenges under the shadow of mounting political tensions between the United ...

Elon Musk's Starlink places 60 more internet satellites into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite Internet service, successfully deployed 60 additional satellites into low-Earth orbit on April 28. ...

To avoid Brexit, Amazon could open Ireland fulfillment center

DUBLIN, Ireland: Amazon is preparing to expand its operations in Ireland.Amazon's plans reportedly call for opening its first fulfillment center ...

President signs order to raise wage for federal contractors to $15/hr

WASHINGTON D.C. - US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that will raise the minimum hourly wage for ...

United States

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs mental health bill

TRENTON, New Jersey NJ Governor Phil Murphy on Friday signed A3548 into law, which will require private insurers, the State ...

'The Rifleman' star Johnny Crawford dead at seventy-five

WASHINGTON, DC - Johnny Crawford, the first Mouseketeer who featured as the young son of the Civil War veteran depicted ...

378,000 of 1 million students return to NYC schools

NEW YORK, New York: Over 50,000 students returned to New York City public schools on this week.This raises the number ...

Apprentices to benefit from U.S. community colleges programs

AUSTIN, Texas - Community colleges offering apprenticeship programs are poised to get a $12 billion boost from President Joe Biden's ...

Indians shut out White Sox to win series

Cesar Hernandez and Jose Ramirez homered to back a combined four-hit shutout from starter Zach Plesac and three relievers as ...

Dodgers avoid sweep with blowout over Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game sweep to the host Milwaukee Brewers by hitting grand slams in consecutive innings ...

Movie Review

