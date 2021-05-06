Thu, 06 May 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
62
Fair in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
Fast-food chains seek to maintain take-out while filling dining rooms

NEW YORK, New York: With take-out ordering remaining consumers' preferred choice for dining, fast-food chains, including McDonald's, Taco Bell and ...

Asian stocks get pounded, but Australian markets manage a gain

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia were mostly on the defensive on Wednesday, although the Australian market managed ...

9.4% pay increase for GM chief brings salary to $23.7 million

DETROIT, MICHIGAN: The chief executive officer of General Motors, Mary Barra, received $23.7 million in compensation in 2020, an increase ...

Major sell-off in big techs sends Nasdaq tumbling

NEW YORK, New York - Leading U.S. technology stocks plummeted between 2 percent and four percent at varying times on ...

Residential housing construction in Canada booming

OTTAWA, Canada, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Canada's building permits rose 5.7 percent to 10.9 billion Canadian dollars in March 2021, ...

GM looks to Mexico to assemble EVs, auto union condemns plan

General Motors Company has announced it will channel US$1 billion into a Mexican manufacturing facility, a move that has been ...

United States

Section
Republicans may remove Liz Cheney as House Republican conference chair

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday congressional GOP members were concerned about the ...

Record setting 240-pound fish caught in Michigan river

DETROIT, Michigan - A 100-year-old sturgeon, a fish weighing 240-pounds, was caught last week in a Michigan river.Caught in the ...

Milwaukee riverkeeper looks for similar volunteer efforts across state

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- A volunteer-driven effort to patrol and clean up three primary rivers in Milwaukee hopes to inspire similar ...

Three company directors arrested for alleged R5m food programme fraud

Three company directors have been arrested for alleged fraud involving over R5 million worth of foodstuffs meant to feed the ...

3rd Coronavirus Wave Inevitable, Top Indian Science Adviser Says

A senior Indian government scientific adviser warned Wednesday that a third wave of coronavirus infections would sweep the country as ...

Facebook Oversight Upholds Trump Ban Linked to Storming of US Capitol

Facebook's oversight board on Wednesday upheld the social media company's decision to ban former U.S. President Donald Trump from posting ...

Movie Review

Us