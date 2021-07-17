Sat, 17 Jul 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
85
Mostly Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
US sues Amazon, demands recall of hazardous products

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday that it had filed suit against Amazon.com due to ...

Wall Street crumbles on coronavirus comeback

NEW YORK, New York - Shares in hotel chains and cruise lines fell sharply on Friday on fears of a ...

Speed, more passengers is goal of renovating Boston to D.C. train

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A U.S. government commission has proposed spending $117 billion to rebuild the popular Boston-to-Washington train route by 2035.The ...

Economic growth in China slows in second quarter

BEIJING, China: China's economic growth slowed in the second quarter as higher raw material costs, pollution controls and supply shortages ...

Stocks in Australia advance regardless of lockdowns

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Australia rose on Friday despite Victoria going into a five-day lockdown, with the Sydney ...

Irish dating sites to promote signing up for Covid vaccine

DUBLIN, Ireland: To encourage younger people to become vaccinated against the Covid virus, Ireland's Health Service Executive is working with ...

United States

Section
Commerce Sec. Raimondo supports allowing foreigners into U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Monday that she supports ending Covid restrictions that prevent foreigners from ...

Isles trade Nick Leddy to Detroit for Richard Panik

The New York Islanders traded defenseman Nick Leddy to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday for forward Richard Panik and ...

Vaccine hesitancy lower in poor countries

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): A new study has examined vaccine acceptance and hesitancy rates in ten low and middle-income ...

Jed Lowrie's walk-off homer propels A's past Indians

Jed Lowrie belted a two-run, walk-off home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night, ...

Mariners fend off late rally by Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger homered, Chris Flexen pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners held off a late ...

Mike Yastrzemski belts pair of homers as Giants defeat Cardinals

Mike Yastrzemski hit two homers and drove in four runs to lift the San Francisco Giants past the St. Louis ...

Movie Review

Swing Time