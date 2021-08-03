Tue, 03 Aug 2021

U.S. states weigh charges to packagers for recycling

PORTLAND, Maine: States throughout America are attempting to pass bills that would make the commercial users of packaging pay for ...

U.S. stock markets directionless over Covid concerns

NEW YORK, New York - The surging Delta variant of COVID-19 has unnerved U.S. investors with Wall Street ending the ...

U.S. economy fell during Covid in greatest slump since 1946

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States recorded an economic contraction at an annual rate of 19.2 percent in 2020 at the ...

U.S. seeks to end access to foreign crypto exchanges by Americans

WASHINGTON D.C.: Americans have found ways to avoid regulations intended to prevent U.S. customers from accessing overseas cryptocurrency exchanges, according ...

China's Shanghai Composite rebounds, gains nearly two percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks on Asian markets opened the week solidly higher.China's Shanghai Composite led the way, jumping 66.93 ...

Uber tells returning employees they must be vaccinated against Covid

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Uber Technologies Inc will open its offices in late October, postponing from the earlier announced September 13, ...

Fearing China, Philippines signs pact to return U.S. troops

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has invited U.S. troops to return to bases the Americans only recently evacuated.U.S. Secretary ...

Biden seeks to set example as he urges employees to become vaccinated

WASHINGTON, D.C.: President Joe Biden has announced that millions of federal workers will either need to show proof of having ...

Calif. desalination plant to begin construction in 2022

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California: In a bid to develop a major source of water for drinking and irrigation, California appears poised ...

Pelicans reportedly agree to deal for Hornets G Devonte' Graham

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to complete a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire restricted free agent point ...

Four Rangers pitchers hold down Angels

Dane Dunning and three Texas relievers combined to hold the Los Angeles Angels to three hits as the Rangers won ...

Phillies rally for five in 9th to stop Nationals

J.T. Realmuto's two-run single was the key hit in a five-run ninth inning as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies rallied past ...

