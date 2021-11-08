Mon, 08 Nov 2021

MGM to sell 30-year old Mirage in Las Vegas; keeps other Strip casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: MGM Resorts has announced plans to hand over the operations of its Las Vegas reosrt, the three-decade-old ...

Change in laws allows Google News to return to Spain

MADRID, Spain: After Spain introduced a Royal Decree changing its copyright laws, Google News will once again be available in ...

In spite of $3.4bn loss, Aer Lingus sees profits return in summer 2023

DUBLIN, Ireland: IAG, owner of Aer Lingus, anticipates posting a $3.4 billion loss in 2021. IAG also owns British Airways ...

Shortages blamed for U.S. productivity at lowest in 40 years

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The third quarter of 2021 saw U.S. labor market productivity plunge, dropping to its lowest ...

Company struggles to stock store shelves for new weight loss med

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that ...

Restrictions imposed by China forces Yahoo to leave country

SUNNYVALE, California: Yahoo has closed access to its services in China, becoming the latest American tech company to leave the ...

African Americans comprise over 50% of prisoners in North Carolina

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A recent report from the Sentencing Project finds North Carolina to be one of twelve states ...

City of New York strikes deal with cab drivers

NEW YORK, New York -- The New York Taxi Workers Alliance and its allies are celebrating a new city deal ...

A decade on U.S. credit unions still pulling in bank customers

PORTLAND, Oregon -- Ten years ago today, tens of thousands of Americans decided to join credit unions. It's now known ...

Deadline for feedback on childhood arrivals program end on 29 November

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The deadline for public comments on proposed rule changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program ...

Montana voters support pro-conservation candidates

HELENA, Montana -- Results are in, and conservation is one of the big winners from this week's elections in Montana.In ...

US gasoline up $1.25 per gallon, California reaches average $4.59

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States has seen gas prices rise by some $1.25 per gallon in the past year, with ...

