Get a daily dose of Salt Lake City Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.More Information
LAS VEGAS, Nevada: MGM Resorts has announced plans to hand over the operations of its Las Vegas reosrt, the three-decade-old ...
MADRID, Spain: After Spain introduced a Royal Decree changing its copyright laws, Google News will once again be available in ...
DUBLIN, Ireland: IAG, owner of Aer Lingus, anticipates posting a $3.4 billion loss in 2021. IAG also owns British Airways ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: The third quarter of 2021 saw U.S. labor market productivity plunge, dropping to its lowest ...
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that ...
SUNNYVALE, California: Yahoo has closed access to its services in China, becoming the latest American tech company to leave the ...
RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A recent report from the Sentencing Project finds North Carolina to be one of twelve states ...
NEW YORK, New York -- The New York Taxi Workers Alliance and its allies are celebrating a new city deal ...
PORTLAND, Oregon -- Ten years ago today, tens of thousands of Americans decided to join credit unions. It's now known ...
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The deadline for public comments on proposed rule changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program ...
HELENA, Montana -- Results are in, and conservation is one of the big winners from this week's elections in Montana.In ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States has seen gas prices rise by some $1.25 per gallon in the past year, with ...