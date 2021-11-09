Tue, 09 Nov 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
48
Mostly Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
U.S. stocks plough ahead relentlessly, indices close at record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued higher Friday with the Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite notching ...

Shortages in materials, deliveries force Ikea to raise prices

DELFT, Netherlands: Ikea stated that it will raise prices due to global supply chain shortages, which are expected to continue ...

Poor harvests, wide ranging shortages push world food prices up 30%

LONDON, England: Food prices have risen 30 percent throughout the world in the past year.United Nations officials have attributed the ...

Investors and Traders take back seat on Asian share markets Monday

SYDNEY, NSW 2000 - Stocks on Asian markets were mostly lower on Monday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dropped 104.52 points ...

Japanese borders, closed since Jan., to reopen for business, students

TOKYO, Japan: Japan will take its first step in reopening the country to tourism on November 8. Business and students ...

MGM to sell 30-year old Mirage in Las Vegas; keeps other Strip casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: MGM Resorts has announced plans to hand over the operations of its Las Vegas reosrt, the three-decade-old ...

United States

Section
Parents could help end pandemic sooner by vaccinating children

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Health officials are optimistic that broad immunity against COVID-19 can be achieved for children, now that ...

African Americans comprise over 50% of prisoners in North Carolina

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A recent report from the Sentencing Project finds North Carolina to be one of twelve states ...

City of New York strikes deal with cab drivers

NEW YORK, New York -- The New York Taxi Workers Alliance and its allies are celebrating a new city deal ...

A decade on U.S. credit unions still pulling in bank customers

PORTLAND, Oregon -- Ten years ago today, tens of thousands of Americans decided to join credit unions. It's now known ...

Deadline for feedback on childhood arrivals program end on 29 November

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The deadline for public comments on proposed rule changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program ...

Montana voters support pro-conservation candidates

HELENA, Montana -- Results are in, and conservation is one of the big winners from this week's elections in Montana.In ...

Movie Review

Life (2017)