Wed, 10 Nov 2021

News RELEASES

Business

Section
Amazon asks for permit to launch 7,500 satellites for internet service

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com has requested approval to launch 7,744 satellites to provide internet services worldwide. Amazon submitted the request with ...

Mixed day for Asian share markets Tuesday, Nikkei 225 drops 222 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australia defied the mood on Wall Street, where records continue to be ...

Auction of royal Russian jewels expected to bring in millions

GENEVA, Switzerland: Royal jewels smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, as well as rare colored diamonds, will ...

News Corp has best first quarter in eight years

NEW YORK, New York - Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has defied the near two-years long Covid-19 pandemic, reporting its best ...

U.S. stocks plough ahead relentlessly, indices close at record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued higher Friday with the Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite notching ...

Shortages in materials, deliveries force Ikea to raise prices

DELFT, Netherlands: Ikea stated that it will raise prices due to global supply chain shortages, which are expected to continue ...

United States

Section
Parents could help end pandemic sooner by vaccinating children

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Health officials are optimistic that broad immunity against COVID-19 can be achieved for children, now that ...

African Americans comprise over 50% of prisoners in North Carolina

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A recent report from the Sentencing Project finds North Carolina to be one of twelve states ...

City of New York strikes deal with cab drivers

NEW YORK, New York -- The New York Taxi Workers Alliance and its allies are celebrating a new city deal ...

A decade on U.S. credit unions still pulling in bank customers

PORTLAND, Oregon -- Ten years ago today, tens of thousands of Americans decided to join credit unions. It's now known ...

Deadline for feedback on childhood arrivals program end on 29 November

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The deadline for public comments on proposed rule changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program ...

Montana voters support pro-conservation candidates

HELENA, Montana -- Results are in, and conservation is one of the big winners from this week's elections in Montana.In ...

Movie Review

