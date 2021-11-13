Sat, 13 Nov 2021

Business

Section
U.S. stocks make positive gains, sidelining inflation fears

NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears were put aside by investors on Wall Street Friday, as major indices racked ...

Apple-1 computer, first model from 1976, sells for $400,000

MONROVIA, California: A 40 year-old Apple computer originally developed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple Computer, has ...

California Bay Area continues as most expensive zip code in USA

SAN FRANCISCO, California: California's Bay Area was the most expensive postal zip code in the USA for the fifth year ...

Japanese stocks in demand, key Nikkei 225 index jumps 1.13 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were higher on Friday despite the headline inflation number in the United States ...

American, Southwest Air disrupted by power outage at Phoenix Airport

PHOENIX, Arizona: Federal officials said a power outage at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which delayed American Airlines and Southwest ...

After 119 years, General Electric splitting into 3 companies

BOSTON, Massachusetts: In what could signal the end of an era, famed American manufacturer General Electric, after struggling under its ...

United States

Section
90% of kids serving life-without-parole in North Carolina are Black

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- The North Carolina Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on the racial disparities involved in ...

Kansas warns citizens to plan travel if snow removal is slowed

TOPEKA, Kansas: The Kansas Department of Transportation stated on November 9 that a shortage of staff might well slow snow ...

Over 800 teachers from PA school district enter eighth day of strike

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania -- More than 800 public school teachers and paraprofessionals in the Scranton School District in northeastern Pennsylvania are ...

Maryland has highest incarceration rate for African Americans in U.S.

BALTIMORE, Maryland -- Maryland has the highest incarceration rate for African Americans in the nation, according to a recent report.Ashley ...

Despite 2020 Trump victory in North Dakota, state still debating fraud

BISMARCK, North Dakota -- North Dakota's special session is getting attention for issues outside the original agenda.Some lawmakers are pushing ...

U.S. embassy staff ordered out of Ethiopia as fighting intensifies

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia has ordered its non-emergency government employees in Ethiopia to leave the country, ...

Movie Review

