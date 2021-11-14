Sun, 14 Nov 2021

Business

Walmart driverless trucks delivering groceries since summer

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart has announced that it has begun using fully driverless trucks from Silicon Valley start-up Gatik to deliver ...

UK economic growth slows to 1.3% for third quarter due to shortages

LONDON, England: Supply chain disruptions saw UK economic growth slowing between July and September, latest government figures show.As Britain emerged ...

Standing in rising waters, Tuvalu Foreign Minister speaks at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland: In a pre-recorded speech aired at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe, dressed ...

U.S. stocks make positive gains, sidelining inflation fears

NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears were put aside by investors on Wall Street Friday, as major indices racked ...

Apple-1 computer, first model from 1976, sells for $400,000

MONROVIA, California: A 40 year-old Apple computer originally developed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who co-founded Apple Computer, has ...

California Bay Area continues as most expensive zip code in USA

SAN FRANCISCO, California: California's Bay Area was the most expensive postal zip code in the USA for the fifth year ...

United States

Congress requiring automakers to install system to end drunk driving

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Congress has announced a new mandate requiring automakers to find an electronic solution to stop drunk ...

90% of kids serving life-without-parole in North Carolina are Black

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- The North Carolina Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on the racial disparities involved in ...

Kansas warns citizens to plan travel if snow removal is slowed

TOPEKA, Kansas: The Kansas Department of Transportation stated on November 9 that a shortage of staff might well slow snow ...

Over 800 teachers from PA school district enter eighth day of strike

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania -- More than 800 public school teachers and paraprofessionals in the Scranton School District in northeastern Pennsylvania are ...

Maryland has highest incarceration rate for African Americans in U.S.

BALTIMORE, Maryland -- Maryland has the highest incarceration rate for African Americans in the nation, according to a recent report.Ashley ...

Despite 2020 Trump victory in North Dakota, state still debating fraud

BISMARCK, North Dakota -- North Dakota's special session is getting attention for issues outside the original agenda.Some lawmakers are pushing ...

Movie Review

