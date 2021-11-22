Mon, 22 Nov 2021

Home Depot reports nearly 10% rise in store sales in Q3

ATLANTA, Georgia: Home Depot announced Q3 earnings on November 16 that have surpassed analyst projections. An almost ten-percent rise in ...

Cathay Pacific's new Covid rules include isolation for aircrews

HONG KONG: Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific Airlines has imposed new restrictions, including self-isolation, on its aircrews to curb the ...

Toyota racing hydrogen-powered Corolla Sport in Japan

TOKYO, Japan: Corolla Sport, the hydrogen-powered model from Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation, will race in the 2022 Super Taikyu series, ...

UK Amazon announces it will stop accepting Visa card due to high fees

LONDON, England: Amazon.com will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK for purchases starting next year, in a ...

Politicians on either side at odds to explain root cause of inflation

Headlines are screaming that inflation is here to stay. U.S. consumer prices have risen by an average of 6.2 percent ...

Tech stocks forge ahead while industrials dive, U.S. dollar jumps

NEW YORK, New York - A resurgence of Covid-19 in Europe resulting in a national lockdown to commence in Austria ...

Wisconsin's Republicans align with Trump over 2020 election result

As COVID-19 swept the country in March 2020, Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to postpone the April 7 presidential ...

Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges

KENOSHA, Wisconsin - A jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday on charges that he murdered two men and attempted to ...

Frustrated US consumers struggle with 11.9% increase in meat prices

WASHINGTON, DC - October costs to U.S. consumers seeking to purchase meat, poultry, and fish jumped 11.9 percent, compared to ...

After 1,900 mile journey from Antarctica, penguin found in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: A rare penguin wandered some 2,000 miles from Antarctica and been found in New Zealand.The penguin, named ...

Ohio bank robber who stole $200,000 identified after death

CLEVELAND, Ohio: Six months after his death, a man who became one of America's most wanted fugitives after robbing a ...

Two of the 17 North American Hostages Abducted in Haiti Are Freed

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Two of the 17 North Americans who were abducted by a Haitian gang in mid-October have been ...

