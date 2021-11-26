Fri, 26 Nov 2021

Fair in Salt Lake City

Business

As U.S. markets shut for Thanksgiving, global bourses inch higher

LONDON, UK - With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving, global bourses spent the day virtually twiddling thumbs.The FTSE 100 in ...

Uber Eats selling marijuana online; customers must pick up in-person

TORONTO, Ontario: Online food ordering firm Uber Eats has announced its alliance with Tokyo Smoke to enable the purchase of ...

GoDaddy says security breach exposed WordPress users' data

TEMPE, Arizona: The email addresses of up to 1.2 million WordPress customers were stolen on November 17, web hosting company ...

Stocks in Asia steady despite South Korean, New Zealand rate spikes

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks weathered the heightening yield regime which appears to be gaining momentum.On Thursday South Korea's ...

First print of US Constitution sells for $43 million

New York City, New York: Chicago hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin bought a rare first printing of the U.S. Constitution ...

Severe cold could again trigger Texas electricity outages: officials

AUSTIN, Texas: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has warned that Texas could again suffer power failures, in the ...

United States

U.S. settlers and Native tribes mark 400 years of Thanksgiving

ALCATRAZ ISLAND, Calif. -- Some 400 years ago in 1621, the settlers and Native tribes ate together at the first ...

Sex trafficked children in Maryland being placed in juvenile detention

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland -- A new report ranks Maryland as one of the worst states in providing support for young victims ...

Alcohol is most widely used substance among American teens

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The holiday season has officially started, and one group is encouraging Ohio parents to make a special ...

Minnesota study show nearly half of homeless are children and youths

BEMIDJI, Minnesota -- November is National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month.Compared with other Midwestern states, Minnesota has some of ...

U.S. government under fire for poisoning of prairie dogs plan

CHEYENNE, Wyoming -- Wildlife advocates are taking the U.S. Forest Service to court over a plan to eliminate prairie dogs ...

98% of marine mammals killed or injured in California going unreported

SANTA BARBARA, California -- California swordfishing crews failed to self-report any of the sea turtles and more than 98% of ...

