9,000 Starbucks cafes in U.S. yet to follow Buffalo cafe unionization

The iconic American coffee chain, Starbucks, employs hundreds of thousands of people in nearly 9,000 cafes nationwide in the United ...

For fifth day, Apple stock reaches new high

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Apple shares again hit new highs this week, extending a record run for a fifth ...

Philadelphia Cream Cheese to pay $20 to replace Christmas cheesecake

Due to a cream cheese shortage caused by the ongoing supply chain of its key ingredient, the Kraft-Heinz brand Philadelphia ...

U.S. industrial stocks plummet, U.S. dollar rebounds sharply

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks in the U.S. took center-stage with major falls on Friday, a day after ...

Consumers fear California will cut home solar payments

SACRAMENTO, California: California regulators have proposed major changes to the state's booming residential solar industry, including reducing discounts for homeowners ...

Producer price index details rising US inflation

WASHINGTON D.C.: A key inflation gauge, the producer price index, highlighted how U.S. prices continued to climb in November, caused ...

United States

Section
Beginning in 2023, New York City bans gas in new buildings

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Following smaller U.S. cities that are transitioning from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy, ...

Biden's approval ratings fall due to inflation, covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a newly released ABC News poll, U.S. President Joe Biden received heavy criticism from the U.S. public ...

Kentucky mops up after tornado, Biden drops in

MAYFIELD, Kentucky -- President Joe Biden was visiting Fort Campbell, Mayfield, and Dawson Springs Wednesday to survey tornado damage, while ...

Sizzling Suns look to keep rolling versus Hornets

Most teams struggle when their leading scorer is sidelined for an extended period. The Phoenix Suns might actually be getting ...

Knights' Robin Lehner on facing Isles: 'That fan base saved my life'

In one season with the New York Islanders, Robin Lehner began rebuilding his life and NHL career while helping the ...

Bulls battle Lakers in matchup of COVID-impacted teams

The United Center in Chicago on Sunday is slated to host NBA basketball for the first time in nearly two ...

