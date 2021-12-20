Mon, 20 Dec 2021

Japan's Nikkei 225 dives 608 points, U.S. dollar in demand

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia recorded solid falls on Monday with futures trading suggesting sharp falls on Wall ...

Countries to see big jump in coal to generate electricity in 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: Coal production is projected to set new records in 2022, with demand remaining high for the next few ...

Paris company suspends use of Tesla taxis following fatal crash

PARIS, France: fter a fatal accident over the weekend that killed one person and injured 20, G7, Paris' largest taxi ...

White House announces program to recruit truck drivers

WASHINGTON D.C.: To recruit new truck drivers amidst the massive supply chain crisis and vaccine mandate backlash, U.S. President Joe ...

9,000 Starbucks cafes in U.S. yet to follow Buffalo cafe unionization

The iconic American coffee chain, Starbucks, employs hundreds of thousands of people in nearly 9,000 cafes nationwide in the United ...

For fifth day, Apple stock reaches new high

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Apple shares again hit new highs this week, extending a record run for a fifth ...

Beginning in 2023, New York City bans gas in new buildings

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Following smaller U.S. cities that are transitioning from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy, ...

Biden's approval ratings fall due to inflation, covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a newly released ABC News poll, U.S. President Joe Biden received heavy criticism from the U.S. public ...

Kentucky mops up after tornado, Biden drops in

MAYFIELD, Kentucky -- President Joe Biden was visiting Fort Campbell, Mayfield, and Dawson Springs Wednesday to survey tornado damage, while ...

'Spider-Man' producer Amy Pascal reveals she advised Zendaya, Tom Holland not to date

Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya's instant chemistry on the sets of 'Spider-Man' left producer Amy ...

UNT brings 5-game win streak into bowl matchup with Miami (Ohio)

North Texas carries a five-game winning streak and a near-homefield advantage with it against Miami (Ohio) in the inaugural Frisco ...

Clippers hoping Paul George returns against Spurs

The Los Angeles Clippers' revolving door of available players could spin another scoring option back onto the court Monday at ...

Movie Review

Never Say Never Again
Never Say Never Again [Blu-Ray]