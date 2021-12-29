Wed, 29 Dec 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
21
Light Snow in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
U.S. stocks mixed, Dow Jones ekes out 96 points gain

NEW YORK, New York - A four-day rally on Wall Street faltered on Tuesday with only the Dow Jones industrial ...

Tk 3.7 m embezzlement: Ex Sonali Bank MD jailed for three years

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Former Sonali Bank Managing Director Humayun Kabir and seven others have been convicted of embezzling Tk 3.7 ...

In campaign against western tech, Russian court fines Google, Facebook

Moscow, Russia: A court in Moscow has fined Google nearly $100 million, along with Facebook's parent company Meta $27 million, ...

Asian stock markets move higher, Japan leads way

TOKYO, Japan - Stocks in Asia made solid advances on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street.Sentiment was boosted by ...

UK auto production drops 28%, lowest level since 1984

LONDON, England: The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has reported that UK automobile manufacturing is at its lowest ...

U.S. stocks gain, Nasdaq climbs 218 points

NEW YORK, New York Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks advanced on Monday, lifted by overall strength in the energy ...

United States

Section
For first time, union to represent fast-food workers in US

VANCOUVER, Washington: After voting to ratify a labor contract, workers at five Burgerville restaurants became the first fast-food employees in ...

Jumping out drive-thru window, McDonald's worker saves choking woman

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota: A 15-year-old Minnesota McDonald's employee, Sydney Raley, saved a customer's life when she jumped out of a ...

Florida's toxic sewage and polluted waters causing manatees to starve

A record number of manatees have died in Florida this year, more than a thousand, and conservation groups warn hundreds ...

US presses for arms embargo on Myanmar military after massacre

Washington [US], December 29 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday pressed for an arms embargo on the Myanmar military after ...

Tyler Herro plays role of hero in Heat win over Wizards

Reserve Tyler Herro scored a season-high and game-high 32 points, and Jimmy Butler set his career high with 15 assists, ...

USA, Ireland ODI series postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Florida [US], December 29 (ANI): USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland have jointly agreed to the cancellation of the ODI series ...

Movie Review

The Hills Have Eyes (1977) (4K UHD)
Hills Have Eyes (1977)