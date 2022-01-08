Sat, 08 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
44
Mostly Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
Mixed unemployment report sees Wall Street dip Friday

NEW YORK, New York - Although job numbers grew less than expected in December, the U.S. unemployment rate is currently ...

US used cars jump 39% in price to $29,000

OMAHA, Nebraska: Earlier in 2021, a woman on a tight budget of some $7,500 visited Jeff Schrier's used car lot ...

As Omicron spreads, Hong Kong Disneyland closes till Jan. 20

HONG KONG: In a step meant to prevent the transmission of the Omicron variant of Covid, the Hong Kong Disneyland ...

Asian stock markets rebound, Chinese and Australian shares rise

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Australia were mostly stronger on Friday, although the Japanese market lagged.Higher Treasury yields continued ...

2021 sees Suez Canal earning $6.3 billion in revenues

CAIRO, Egypt: One of the most important shipping lanes worldwide -- the Suez Canal -- has reported all-time high revenues ...

Record-breaking year as Tesla delivers nearly 1 million cars

AUSTIN, Texas: In its 2021 report, Tesla delivered a record 936,172 vehicles to customers, an 87 percent increase over the ...

United States

Section
'Alarming' levels of chemicals in Maryland, including 75% of tap water

With the Maryland General Assembly set to start next week, environmental groups are urging lawmakers to regulate toxic chemicals, after ...

U.S. Department of Agriculture under fire over dairy products support

When author and historian James Truslow Adams introduced "the American dream" into common parlance in his 1931 book The Epic ...

More than half of Republicans say Jan. 6 raid was to protect democracy

It has been a year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.Despite many arrests ...

Child poverty in Ohio falls to two-decade low

New data reveals a promising trend in the well-being of Ohio's kids.In 2020, 16.8% of Ohio children lived in poverty, ...

Election and voting-rights package remains stalled in U.S. Senate

Leaders in the U.S. Senate have announced plans to vote this month on a change to filibuster rules, hoping to ...

Colorado to consider how to spend $400m on affordable housing

A task force charged with addressing homelessness and affordable housing across Colorado is expected to release recommendations on how to ...

Movie Review

Another 48 Hrs.