Tue, 11 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
29
Fair in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
Asian stocks battle against the wind, across-the-board losses

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks fell across the board on Tuesday in Asia, following a volatile day's trading on U.S. ...

Halifax Bank: British house prices rising at fastest rate since 2004

HALIFAX, England: According to Halifax Bank, in 2021 UK house prices rose at 9.8 percent, a faster rate than in ...

Apple's Tim Cook reportedly paid $100 million in 2021

CUPERTINO, California: According to regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive, was ...

U.S. stocks end mixed after volatile day's trading

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell heavily Monday before recovering towards the close. Investors fretted about U.S. Treasury ...

As promised, Mayo Clinic terminates 700 unvaccinated staff

ROCHESTER, Minnesota: Weeks after the Minnesota Nurses Association pleaded with state hospital CEOs to address a staffing crisis, the Mayo ...

Euro inflation hits new record high of 5 percent in December

BRUSSELS, Belgium: In December, the inflation rate in the Eurozone reached a new record high, which raised further questions about ...

United States

Section
Fears for future of gray wolves in New Mexico and Arizona

Last year, advocates for the Mexican gray wolf cheered when a judge ruled the problem of poaching was not adequately ...

Car stuck in snow for nine hours, Uber bills rider $600

RICHMOND, Virginia: An Uber customer, stranded with the driver on ice packed I-95 in Virginia for nine hours on January ...

Old housing stock in U.S. potentially a fire hazard

A devastating fire in a Philadelphia public-housing rowhome last week killed 12 people, eight of them children.In the aftermath, advocates ...

Relief proposed for human trafficking victims under 14 in Indiana

Survivors of human trafficking in Indiana are required to provide testimony in person during trials, but a new bill would ...

Half of all retiree households in Connecticut struggling to pay bills

Half of all households in Connecticut are at risk of not being able to pay for everyday expenses in retirement. ...

Ohio women urged to stand up to stalking, domestic violence

Nicole Bialko of Columbus is among the one-in-six women who've experienced stalking. And she's sharing her story to encourage other ...

Movie Review

Detroit