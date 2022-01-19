Wed, 19 Jan 2022

Wild boar found with swine fever in Italy, could close pork industry

PIEDMONT, Italy: Earlier this month, a case of African swine fever, which can be deadly to pigs but harmless to ...

During lockdown, free flowers handed out to mark Tulip Day

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: As stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously reopened after a COVID-19 lockdown, thousands of free bunches ...

Mixed movements on Asian stock markets, greenback gains

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday in light trading. The U.S. dollar continued to correct ...

French ski season saved due to change in Covid rules for foreigners

PARIS, France: After Paris changed its travel restrictions, announcing that UK travellers would only need to present a negative Covid-19 ...

UK, India begin talks to expand trade

NEW DELHI, India: The first day of talks between the UK and India on a potential free trade agreement took ...

At auction, $3.3 million paid for single page of Spiderman comic

DALLAS, Texas: The original drawings of a single comic book page from a 1984 issue of Spiderman has sold for ...

178,000 new businesses opened across North Carolina last year

Despite the pandemic, North Carolina has seen a record number of new businesses created in the past year. A report ...

Twitter, Reddit, Google parent get subpoenaed by Jan 6 House committee

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed Meta, Alphabet, Twitter, and ...

Some Arizona and Florida Republicans stand by 2020 election results

As ongoing threats by Trump loyalists to subvert elections have dominated the political news, other Republicans in two key states-Florida ...

Cardinals' Budda Baker out of hospital, 'doing good'

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was released from a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday, one day after he was involved ...

Celtics aim to continue climb in East against Hornets

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will look to keep their high-wire act going as they welcome Miles Bridges and ...

Struggling Bulls look to hold off surging Cavaliers

Although more than miscues involving "the little things" have added up for Chicago during a four-game losing skid -- just ...

