Fair in Salt Lake City

Musk predicts 50% growth in Tesla sales in 2022

PALO ALTO, California: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted that the electric carmaker, which reported a record $5.5 billion in ...

Nasdaq ends week with solid 418 points gain

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared on Friday with all the major indices racking up solid gains. The ...

GM to spend $7 billion on Michigan EV car, battery plants

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors Co. has announced that it will invest nearly $7 billion in electric vehicle and battery production ...

With Walmart investment, vertical farming startup Plenty sees growth

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart will become the first major U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming, after announcing it ...

Australian and Japanese share markets in strong advances

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rebounded Friday with most of the major indices making solid gains.The Nikkei 225 ...

Bengali hospital bags world's best new building award

SATKHIRA, Bangladesh - The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has recognized an 80-bed Bangladeshi hospital in the coastal area ...

Kentucky continues to support state's farmers

More than 300 Kentucky farmers participated in the state's Farms to Food Banks program last year, and at a recent ...

Concern for Pennsylvania Wilds over military training plans

The Maryland Air National Guard is considering a proposal to establish airspace where military planes would fly as low as ...

Drug overdoses, the cause of 3,900 deaths in North Carolina last year

Advocates and faith groups are calling for more investments in harm reduction across the state, as new provisional data shows ...

You've got mail: $3M lottery jackpot found in woman's spam folder

OAKLAND COUNTY, Michigan: A 55-year-old Michigan woman who checked her email spam folder for a missing message, discovered she had ...

Weber Grills apologizes for ill-timed meatloaf recipe email

PALATINE, Illinois: Outdoor grill maker Weber Grills has apologized for sending a recipe-of-the-week email featuring instructions on how to prepare ...

EXPLAINER: Russia's Risky Options Beyond Full Ukraine Attack

WASHINGTON - Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be preparing to launch an invasion of Ukraine, with more than 100,000 ...

