Get a daily dose of Salt Lake City Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.More Information
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks scooted higher to get the month of February off and running Tuesday. Despite ...
COLUMBUS, Ohio: Ohio offered $2 billion in incentives to lure Intel Corp. to choose the state to build its new ...
NEW DELHI, India: Google is seeking to lower the cost of smartphones in India by investing up to $1 billion ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday.The Australian All Ordinaries rallied 44.54 points or 0.61 percent, ...
LONDON, England: As Ireland continues recovering from the ravages of the Covid lockdown, ratings agency Fitch has upgraded the country's ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. natural gas future prices surged 72 percent on January 27 amidst forecasts for colder ...
CHICAGO, Illinois: In December, sales of new single family homes rose to their highest level in 10 months, with the ...
More than 300 Kentucky farmers participated in the state's Farms to Food Banks program last year, and at a recent ...
The Maryland Air National Guard is considering a proposal to establish airspace where military planes would fly as low as ...
Advocates and faith groups are calling for more investments in harm reduction across the state, as new provisional data shows ...
WASHINGTON - Former U.S. President Donald Trump left office more than a year ago, but his conduct in the waning ...
The Philadelphia Fusion announced the addition of rookie support player Kwon "FiXa" Yeong-Hun for the 2022 Overwatch League season. The ...