Wed, 02 Feb 2022

News RELEASES

U.S. stocks make sizeable gains on first day of February

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks scooted higher to get the month of February off and running Tuesday. Despite ...

Ohio won out over 40 states in attracting Intel chip factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Ohio offered $2 billion in incentives to lure Intel Corp. to choose the state to build its new ...

Seeking cheaper smartphones, Google investing $1 billion

NEW DELHI, India: Google is seeking to lower the cost of smartphones in India by investing up to $1 billion ...

Mixed day on Asian stock markets Tuesday, U.S. dollar steadies

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday.The Australian All Ordinaries rallied 44.54 points or 0.61 percent, ...

Fitch upgrades Ireland debt rating, notes restrained spending

LONDON, England: As Ireland continues recovering from the ravages of the Covid lockdown, ratings agency Fitch has upgraded the country's ...

US natural gas prices jump 75% in single day rise

NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. natural gas future prices surged 72 percent on January 27 amidst forecasts for colder ...

US sales of new homes jumps to highest level in 10 months

CHICAGO, Illinois: In December, sales of new single family homes rose to their highest level in 10 months, with the ...

Kentucky continues to support state's farmers

More than 300 Kentucky farmers participated in the state's Farms to Food Banks program last year, and at a recent ...

Concern for Pennsylvania Wilds over military training plans

The Maryland Air National Guard is considering a proposal to establish airspace where military planes would fly as low as ...

Drug overdoses, the cause of 3,900 deaths in North Carolina last year

Advocates and faith groups are calling for more investments in harm reduction across the state, as new provisional data shows ...

Out of Office, Trump Still the Center of Attention, Investigations

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. President Donald Trump left office more than a year ago, but his conduct in the waning ...

Fusion add rookie FiXa for 2022 OWL season

The Philadelphia Fusion announced the addition of rookie support player Kwon "FiXa" Yeong-Hun for the 2022 Overwatch League season. The ...

