Wed, 09 Feb 2022

Fair in Salt Lake City

Business

Wall Street rebounds, Dow Jones jumps 372 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets made solid gains on Tuesday. Technology stocks led the way, although Facebook ...

Controversies surrounding Beijing Olympics sees falling tv viewership

BEIJING, China: The viewership for the Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony broadcast by NBC averaged only 16 million U.S. viewers, ...

Delta CEO proposes "no-fly" blacklist for unruly passengers

ATLANTA, Georgia: Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines CEO, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney-General Merrick Garland calling on the Justice ...

Asian sharemarkets have mixed day Tuesday, Nikkei 225 adds 36 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly stronger Tuesday, although the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sold off.The ...

Russia retaliates for German actions by shutting down Deutsche Welle

BERLIN, Germany: Germany's culture minister has condemned Russia's decision to shut down the Moscow bureau of international public broadcaster Deutsche ...

At record $1.6 billion, New York now top betting state in US

NEW YORK CITY, New York: With residents placing more than $1.6 billion worth of bets on mobile betting apps since ...

United States

Co-op displaying Big Food in school cafeterias in Chicago

If you went to public school in the U.S., chances are good that you remember school lunch as tater tots, ...

Death of Amir Locke brings people to Minneapolis streets again

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - Protesters walked the streets of Minneapolis over the weekend calling for justice for Amir Locke, who was ...

Plea for blood donors in Pennsylvania as supplies dwindle

Two years into the pandemic, the number of volunteer blood donors in Pennsylvania has dropped dramatically. Blood center leaders say ...

Reports: Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges for sexual assault, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The investigation ...

COVID-19 Researchers See Hope in Existing Drugs

Vancouver, Canada - An international collaboration led by researchers in Canada and Brazil is applying innovative funding and testing methods ...

Lincoln Riley asserts he didn't poach Oklahoma players

New Southern California coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday that he didn't bring any players from Oklahoma with him to Los ...

