Delta CEO proposes "no-fly" blacklist for unruly passengers

ATLANTA, Georgia: Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines CEO, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney-General Merrick Garland calling on the Justice ...

Asian sharemarkets have mixed day Tuesday, Nikkei 225 adds 36 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly stronger Tuesday, although the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sold off.The ...

Russia retaliates for German actions by shutting down Deutsche Welle

BERLIN, Germany: Germany's culture minister has condemned Russia's decision to shut down the Moscow bureau of international public broadcaster Deutsche ...

At record $1.6 billion, New York now top betting state in US

NEW YORK CITY, New York: With residents placing more than $1.6 billion worth of bets on mobile betting apps since ...

Wall Street choppiness marks beginning of new week

NEW YORK, New York - After five consecutive weeks of losses, American stock markets began the new week Monday, with ...

EU-US trade in shell fish to restart after 10-year freeze

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union and the United States have settled a ten-year dispute and will resume trade in oysters, ...

Co-op displaying Big Food in school cafeterias in Chicago

If you went to public school in the U.S., chances are good that you remember school lunch as tater tots, ...

Death of Amir Locke brings people to Minneapolis streets again

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - Protesters walked the streets of Minneapolis over the weekend calling for justice for Amir Locke, who was ...

Plea for blood donors in Pennsylvania as supplies dwindle

Two years into the pandemic, the number of volunteer blood donors in Pennsylvania has dropped dramatically. Blood center leaders say ...

Hornets out to regain confidence, shooting touch vs. Bulls

The bad thing for the Charlotte Hornets is that they've lost five games in a row. The good part might ...

National Archive: Trump Aides Still Searching for More Records

Donald Trump's aides are looking for more White House records after the National Archives said it retrieved 15 boxes of ...

Reports: Jaguars preparing to hire Mike Caldwell as DC

The Jacksonville Jaguars are working toward hiring Mike Caldwell as their new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. ...

