Hornets out to regain confidence, shooting touch vs. Bulls

Get a daily dose of Salt Lake City Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.More Information
ATLANTA, Georgia: Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines CEO, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney-General Merrick Garland calling on the Justice ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly stronger Tuesday, although the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sold off.The ...
BERLIN, Germany: Germany's culture minister has condemned Russia's decision to shut down the Moscow bureau of international public broadcaster Deutsche ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: With residents placing more than $1.6 billion worth of bets on mobile betting apps since ...
NEW YORK, New York - After five consecutive weeks of losses, American stock markets began the new week Monday, with ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union and the United States have settled a ten-year dispute and will resume trade in oysters, ...
If you went to public school in the U.S., chances are good that you remember school lunch as tater tots, ...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - Protesters walked the streets of Minneapolis over the weekend calling for justice for Amir Locke, who was ...
Two years into the pandemic, the number of volunteer blood donors in Pennsylvania has dropped dramatically. Blood center leaders say ...
The bad thing for the Charlotte Hornets is that they've lost five games in a row. The good part might ...
Donald Trump's aides are looking for more White House records after the National Archives said it retrieved 15 boxes of ...
The Jacksonville Jaguars are working toward hiring Mike Caldwell as their new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. ...