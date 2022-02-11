Fri, 11 Feb 2022

Asian stocks quiet with Japanese markets closed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia traded lower on Friday, although volume was thin with one of the region's ...

Plans call for US Postal Service to add 5,000 EVs to delivery fleet

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced that it plans to submit an initial order for 5,000 ...

Rollout moderately successful of Chinese digital yuan at Olympics

BEIJING, China: For 36 years, Visa Card has paid hundreds of millions of dollars to be an Olympic sponsor, but ...

U.S. stocks hit the skids, Dow Jones industrials drop 526 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks shattered on Thursday following the worst monthly inflation rate in four decades.The U.S. ...

Manufacturers seek to stop dealers charging excess fees for new cars

DETROIT, Michigan: The publishers of Edmunds, which has compiled a list of the top ten vehicles with the largest market ...

European Union says it will fund plan to manufacture chips in Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union has announced a $48 billion plan, knowns as the "Chips Act," allowing Europe to become ...

Black arts, business, ownership, and culture in Oakland get boost

A group of organizations led by Black women in Oakland, BlacSpace Cooperative, is working to create a business development ecosystem ...

Co-op displaying Big Food in school cafeterias in Chicago

If you went to public school in the U.S., chances are good that you remember school lunch as tater tots, ...

Death of Amir Locke brings people to Minneapolis streets again

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - Protesters walked the streets of Minneapolis over the weekend calling for justice for Amir Locke, who was ...

Slumping Hornets seek 15th straight win vs. Pistons

A six-game losing streak has dropped the Charlotte Hornets to the .500 mark. They'll try to rise above it once ...

Quad to deepen maritime cooperation critical to regional stability, supply chains: Blinken

Melbourne [Australia], February 11 (ANI): Emphasizing the security of Quad partners, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said ...

Russia strongly condemns US troop transfer to Europe, says could cause crises

New York [US], February 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia strongly condemns the deployment of US' and its allies' troops as the steps ...

