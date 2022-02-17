Thu, 17 Feb 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
31
Light Snow in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
US begins $6 billion aid program to support nuclear power plants

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has said that it is seeking feedback from utilities, communities and advocates ...

As Russia threatens war, world oil prices jump to highest in 7 years

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could ease tensions between the two ...

Japanese stock market powers rally across Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia roared on Wednesday, following overnight surges on U.S., European, and UK markets.In Japan, ...

Singapore's DBS said profits rise to $1.03 billion

SINGAPORE: As the COVID-19 pandemic-struck, Southeast Asian economies have rebounded and increased their growth in loans and the quality of ...

In a lawsuit, IBM accused of calling older workers 'dinobabies'

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a filing in an ongoing age discrimination lawsuit against IBM, company executives called ...

U.S. stocks surge as Russia backs off Ukraine, Dow jumps 423 points

NEW YORK, New York - As Russia began reducing the number of troops on the Ukraine border Tuesday, stocks in ...

United States

Section
NATO sees no signs yet of Russian de-escalation

BRUSSELS, Belgium - NATO remains concerned about the Russian military build-up encircling Ukraine, and threats of an imminent invasion despite ...

As some see electric bills double, NYC consumers seek answers

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Many New York City residents have been shocked by a 300 percent increase in their ...

Girl Scout cookie sales suffering from inflation, delivery problems

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Inflation, supply chain shortages and Covid has reached the ranks of the Girl Scouts of ...

32,000 vacant lots in Chicago could be converted to community gardens

From 100 feet in the air, the parcel at 500 N. Waller Ave. in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago looks ...

World's biggest oil and gas companies snub U.S. Congress

Everywhere around us, there is evidence of climate change, from the increase in winter storms such as New England's late ...

Blues set to tackle struggling Canadiens

The St. Louis Blues ride an offensive surge into Thursday night's game against the reeling Canadiens in Montreal. The Blues ...

Movie Review

Family Romance, LLC