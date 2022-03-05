Get a daily dose of Salt Lake City Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
BEIJING, China: A prototype of a new high-speed Maglev train capable of reaching speeds of 620 kph (385 mph) has ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold across the board on Friday after reports the largest nuclear plant ...
TOKYO, Japan: Toshiba has announced that CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa has resigned, which came after sources revealed a revised restructuring plans ...
SYDNEY, Australia: Australia's trade performance last quarter was stronger than expected, despite imports outstripping exports and hefty dividend payments flowing ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks continued to plummet in Europe and the UK Thursday, but the selling was less ...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: Minneapolis-based retailer Target announced that it is raising its starting wage for workers to $24 per hour for ...
French President Emmanuel Macron famously said in 2019 that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was in a state of ...
In recent years, New Mexico has tried to move away from its historical role as an oil and gas hub, ...
NEW YORK, New York - While 141 countries have voted to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 5 countries have ...
War is a tragedy, a crime, and a defeat. Citizens of the world should condemn the decision of Russian President ...
NEW DELHI - China has issued a call urging 'all sides' to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, ...
BLANTYRE, MALAWI - The U.N. children's agency says it is procuring nearly seven million doses of polio vaccine to inoculate ...