China's new high-speed train can reach 620 kph

BEIJING, China: A prototype of a new high-speed Maglev train capable of reaching speeds of 620 kph (385 mph) has ...

Stocks in Asia reel after Russia bombs Ukraine nuclear power station

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold across the board on Friday after reports the largest nuclear plant ...

Objections to Toshiba restructuring plan causes CEO to resign

TOKYO, Japan: Toshiba has announced that CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa has resigned, which came after sources revealed a revised restructuring plans ...

As Australia's account surplus falls, Q4 GDP strengthens

SYDNEY, Australia: Australia's trade performance last quarter was stronger than expected, despite imports outstripping exports and hefty dividend payments flowing ...

Technology stocks hit on Wall Street, UK and European shares sink

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks continued to plummet in Europe and the UK Thursday, but the selling was less ...

Target to raise starting pay for workers to $24 per hour

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: Minneapolis-based retailer Target announced that it is raising its starting wage for workers to $24 per hour for ...

Ukraine crisis could result in revival of NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron famously said in 2019 that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was in a state of ...

Spiking oil prices could pressure U.S. producers to ramp up production

In recent years, New Mexico has tried to move away from its historical role as an oil and gas hub, ...

73 percent of UN General Assembly support vote against Russia

NEW YORK, New York - While 141 countries have voted to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 5 countries have ...

Time for U.S., German and French compromise to end war in Ukraine

War is a tragedy, a crime, and a defeat. Citizens of the world should condemn the decision of Russian President ...

China Asks Russia to Keep Ukraine's Nuclear Plants Safe

NEW DELHI - China has issued a call urging 'all sides' to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, ...

Millions of Malawian Kids to Get Polio Vaccine

BLANTYRE, MALAWI - The U.N. children's agency says it is procuring nearly seven million doses of polio vaccine to inoculate ...

