Tue, 08 Mar 2022

News RELEASES

Nasdaq tumbles 482 points as global financial markets shatter

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets crashed on Monday, buckled by the relentless financial carnage wreaked by Russia's ...

US recalls GM SUVs due to lights ruled too bright

WASHINGTON D.C.: General Motors has lost an attempt to prevent the recall of 727,000 small SUVs in the U.S. due ...

Amazon says it will close its 68 US bookstores

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com has announced that it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying ...

Nikkei 225 drops 769 points as Asian stocks spiral lower on oil spike

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Oil prices surged on international markets on Monday, sending stocks into a selling frenzy.In the Asian ...

Remote working to end in April for US Google employees

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Google said it will end the Covid work-from-home option in the Bay Area and several other U.S. ...

After gas price double, experts voice concern for European economy

LONDON, England: Natural gas prices have doubled throughout Europe since the start of the war in Ukraine, with officials voicing ...

1,400 acres consumed by Florida wildfire, 600 homes evacuated

BAY COUNTY, Florida: A wildfire in northwestern Florida has caused the evacuation of 600 homes. As of March 5, fires ...

Ukraine crisis could result in revival of NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron famously said in 2019 that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was in a state of ...

Spiking oil prices could pressure U.S. producers to ramp up production

In recent years, New Mexico has tried to move away from its historical role as an oil and gas hub, ...

Joel Embiid pours in 43 as 76ers top skidding Bulls

Joel Embiid compiled 43 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past Chicago 121-106 ...

Lady Gaga announces Chromatica Ball tour revival with new 2022 concert dates

Washington [US], March 8 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has announced new dates for her eagerly-anticipated Chromatica Ball ...

Saudi Arabia inks 22 deals with local, foreign defence firms

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 8 (ANI/Xinhua): Saudi Arabia has inked 2.13 billion U.S. dollars' worth of deals with local and ...

It's a Wonderful Life (4K Steelbook)