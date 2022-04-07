Thu, 07 Apr 2022

Fair in Salt Lake City

U.S. stocks on the skids, Nasdaq tumbles more than two percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks skidded lower on Wednesday as the U.S. imposed more sanctions on Russia, and ...

Canada reports factory growth up by highest level in 11 years

TORONTO, Canada: As pandemic restrictions eased and demand improves, Canadian manufacturing activity soared in March, data shows.The S&P Global Canada ...

French vineyards threatened by unusual April frost

CHABLIS, France: A late frost following a winter warm spell is threatening fruit crops in France. Ice-coated vines stretched across ...

Stocks in Asia end lower, Nikkei 225 tumbles 438 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were active on Wednesday with the Chinese mainland's bourses re-opening after a two-day ...

For second time, Japan discusses expanding energy subsidies

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda has said that Japan may expand a fuel subsidy program ...

U.S. stocks fall sharply, Nasdaq loses more than 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields undermined stocks in the United States and Europe ...

Even as crime falls, Santa Monica makes list of most dangerous cities

SANTA MONICA, California: A new survey has ranked Santa Monica as one of the least safe cities in California.However, according ...

Pew survey shows Americans rate Ukraine's Zelensky highest of leaders

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a new Pew Research survey, some 72 percent of Americans have considerable confidence ...

Sanctions will set the Russian economy back 15 years Biden

US president made his prediction after unveiling fresh sanctions on MoscowUS President Joe Biden boasted on Wednesday that American sanctions ...

US greenlights $95 million-worth arms deal with Taiwan

Washington is expected to provide Taiwan with training and equipment to support its Patriot air defense systemsThe US State Department ...

EU Adopts New Sanctions Against Russia

paris - The European Union is expected to join the United States in imposing new sanctions against Russia as horrific ...

Raptors aim to stay hot, host Joel Embiid, 76ers

After securing a playoff spot, the Toronto Raptors will look to clinch the season series against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers ...

