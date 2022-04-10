Sun, 10 Apr 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
49
Partly Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
Following other companies, Intel stops shipping chips to Russia

SANTA CLARA, California: Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. chipmaker Intel said it is suspending its business operations in Russia, ...

Sellers take charge on Wall Street, Dow Jones gains dwindle at end

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday with industrials gaining ground, while the technology sector lagged.The ...

VW sets new direction, sell more high profit vehicles

WOLFSBURG, Germany: To concentrate on selling more profitable premium vehicles, Volkswagen has announced that it will reduce the production of ...

Porsche invests more in 'e-fuels' for EV transition

STUTTGART, Germany: German automaker Porsche will invest further in developing climate-neutral electricity-based fuels (e-fuels), which will replace gasoline used in ...

Some gains for Asian stocks, but investments prove modest

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Friday with moves in either direction limited.Investors continue to be ...

Creating efficiencies will allow GM, Honda to sell 'affordable' EVs

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors and Honda have announced that they will co-develop a series of affordable electric vehicles (EV), which ...

United States

Section
Fox outfoxed, captured by police after attacks on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON D.C.: Animal control officers have captured a wild fox after it followed or attacked several people near the chambers ...

Even as crime falls, Santa Monica makes list of most dangerous cities

SANTA MONICA, California: A new survey has ranked Santa Monica as one of the least safe cities in California.However, according ...

'Hungry' Hornets wrap regular season vs. Wizards

The Charlotte Hornets have generated some momentum at a good time of the season. They have won their past two ...

White Sox place P Lucas Giolito (abdominal) on 10-day IL

The Chicago White Sox are placing starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on the 10-day injured list due to an abdominal injury, ...

London Spitfire part ways with Prov1de

The London Spitfire parted ways with support player Owen "Prov1de" Warner on Saturday, citing a code of conduct violation. The ...

US convicts university researcher for hiding ties with Chinese govt

Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): A former University of Kansas (KU) professor has been convicted by a federal jury after ...

Movie Review

Before Sunset