Fri, 10 Jun 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
66
Mostly Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
Asian stock markets sell off, Australian All Ordinaries falls 95 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia motored lower on Friday, in line with U.S., European, and UK markets.In Japan, ...

US power usage expected to grow, along with economy

WASHINGTON D.C.: In its Short Term Energy Outlook released this week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said amidst economic growth, ...

Drug middlemen are target of US probe of pharmacy prices

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst the surging costs of prescription drugs such as insulin, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it is ...

Wall Street reels on ECB signal, Nasdaq drops 2.75 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday, mirroring falls in Europe and Asia as central banks ...

Starlink again permitted to operate in France

PARIS, France: SpaceX's Starlink broadband network can again operate in France, beginning as early as June.ARCEP, France's telecoms regulator, said ...

Asian stocks end mostly lower ahead of ECB meeting

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia spent Thursday sliding ahead of the meeting of the European Central Bank later ...

United States

Section
The Lancet: More than 100 people die from firearms each day in U.S.

An epidemic of preventable violence is killing and harming Americans-especially, children and adolescents. On May 24, an 18-year-old man killed ...

10 Soviet propaganda posters that ridiculed the West

Legendary Soviet satirical magazine 'Krokodil' turns 100 in 2022. Throughout the years, it served as a propaganda tool of the ...

Decades after special education law and key ruling, updates still languish

It has been 40 years since the U.S. Supreme Court first took up a case about special education in public ...

Turkish Media Groups Voice Concern Over Draft Disinformation Bill

Ankara, Istanbul - A years-old piece of draft legislation that seeks to criminalize the spread of disinformation is moving toward ...

Dodgers make first visit of season to San Francisco

The San Francisco Giants haven't seen the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bay Area since last Oct. 14, when the ...

Racial justice chief wants NFL coach fired after Capitol riot remarks

The Washington Commanders' Jack Del Rio branded the Capitol Hill scenes in January 2021 a 'dust-up'Civil rights organization the National ...

Movie Review

The Nest
Nest