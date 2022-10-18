Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Fair in Salt Lake City

Japan's benchmark stock index closes higher, yen firms

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sharply higher on Tuesday, following major rises on Wall Street overnight.In Japan, ...

Taiwan meeting with US tech execs sees $900 million in orders

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan's economics minister Wang Mei-hua has attracted new business worth $940 million during meetings with top executives from ...

BMW denies it is moving electric minis plant from Britain to China

LONDON, England: Auto manufacturer BMW will move production of its electric minis from the UK to China, according to The ...

U.S. stocks have major rally, Nasdaq gains 354 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks began making up lost ground on Monday, partially on the back of a ...

Chip shortage forces Chrysler to eliminate 1 shift at Michigan plant

DETROIT, Michigan: Chrysler-parent Stellantis said this week that due to the global semiconductor chips shortage, it is cutting one of ...

United expected to buy 100 widebody jets from Boeing, Airbus

CHICAGO, Illinois: United Airlines is preparing to place an order for 100 widebody aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, according to ...

Men arrested, face prison for cheating at Ohio fishing tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio: Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, accused of cheating last month during a Lake Erie fishing tournament, ...

US discusses banning all imports of Russian aluminum

WASHINGTON D.C.: As a possible response to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, the Biden administration is considering restricting imports of ...

Spurs, Hornets begin season on different rebuilding timelines

The Charlotte Hornets and host San Antonio Spurs will be carrying differing expectations when they square off in the season ...

US Says Iranian Drone Supplies to Russia Violate UN Resolution

The United States said Monday that Iran is violating a U.N. Security Council resolution by supplying drones to Russia."Earlier today, ...

Kings head to Nashville looking for third straight win

The NHL season is still very young, but it's already been a roller coaster for the Los Angeles Kings and ...

Maharasthra Covid cases up; new Omicron subvariants BQ.1, XBB reported from state

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): Maharashtra has recorded a 17.7 per cent rise in coronavirus cases compared to last ...

The War of the Worlds (1953)
War of the Worlds (1953)