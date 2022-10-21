Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Fair in Salt Lake City

U.S. stock markets close with modest losses, British pound gyrates

NEW YORK, New York - Rising Treasury yields and the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss kept investors on ...

US sees record August foreign purchases of Treasury Bonds

WASHINGTON D.C.: As investors speculated about the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank turning away from aggressive tightening, data from the U.S. ...

Citing economy, US allows airlines to delay restarting service to Cuba

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) said it would allow Delta and United Airlines to temporarily delay the ...

Asian stock markets retreat as sentiment continues to sour

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia closed lower Thursday amidst downbeat sentiment related to higher inflation in the UK ...

Coal output at Australia's largest mining company drops 23%

CANBERRA, Australia: As severe floods in New South Wales, Australia, shut down the Maules Creek mine for one week, Whitehaven ...

Economic conditions in China deteriorating rapidly

BEIJING, China - The economic indicators from China don't look encouraging as the country has been badly hit by widespread ...

Men arrested, face prison for cheating at Ohio fishing tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio: Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, accused of cheating last month during a Lake Erie fishing tournament, ...

Japan could rethink its post-WWII "pacifist" posture amid China's aggression in Taiwan strait

Beijing [China], October 21 (ANI): In order to tackle challenges emerging out of China's forced unification of Taiwan, Japan can ...

Phillies fever awaits Padres in Game 3

PHILADELPHIA -- Despite a choppy performance in Game 2, the Philadelphia Phillies still got exactly what they needed in San ...

Patriots confident entering Monday night tilt vs. Bears

New England Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe may start again at quarterback Monday night. Or he might not. As incumbent Mac ...

Heat host Celtics in conference finals rematch

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat fell just short of reaching the NBA Finals last season. Literally. With 16.6 seconds ...

Bulls, Wizards each looking for another fast start

Two teams that opened with impressive road wins move on to the nation's capital when the Chicago Bulls visit the ...

