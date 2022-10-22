Sat, 22 Oct 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
65
Mostly Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
Major U.S stock indices rally, Nasdaq climbs 245 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply Friday as investors bet the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive ...

Last year's inventory to be found on U.S. retail shelves leading up to Christmas

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to U.S. Census data, in July major American retailers, including Costco, Kohl's and Express Inc., were sitting ...

BlackRock tells UK it will not stop purchases of oil, gas, coal

NEW YORK CITY, New York: BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has told the UK Environmental Audit Committee that its ...

Stocks in Asia in defensive mode, British pound slides

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on a downward slope Friday, with little incentive for investors to weigh ...

US, Japan to partner in development of new aircraft

WASHINGTON, D.C.: To support future aircraft development and operations, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Japan Civil Aviation ...

Musk's takeover of Twitter to result in thousands of job losses

WASHINGTON, DC - Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce once his USD 44 ...

United States

Section
Men arrested, face prison for cheating at Ohio fishing tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio: Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, accused of cheating last month during a Lake Erie fishing tournament, ...

Blackhawks escape two-goal hole, top Red Wings in OT

Max Domi scored an unassisted goal at 2:16 of overtime as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a two-goal deficit to ...

US: Court pauses Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): US' federal appeals court on Friday issued an administrative stay, temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's ...

Maria Sakkari reaches Guadalajara semis, earns WTA Finals bid

Fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece beat eighth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia on Friday in a match that had more at ...

Celtics stars carry load in solid win over Heat

Jayson Tatum poured in 29 points and Jaylen Brown added 28 as the Boston Celtics defeated the host Miami Heat ...

Bradley Beal hits game-winner for Wizards to edge Bulls

Bradley Beal connected from short range with 7.4 seconds left to break a tie and the Washington Wizards held off ...

Movie Review

The Haunting
Haunting