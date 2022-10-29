Warriors' Stephen Curry set for annual homecoming vs. Hornets

Get a daily dose of Salt Lake City Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.More Information
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied Friday, sending out the week with a strong daily and weekly gain."Inflation ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: In what U.S. prosecutors say is representative of a broader pattern of seeking unlawful influence ...
DUBAI, UAE - Despite talk of a global recession, rising interest rates, and surging inflation, the hot Dubai real estate ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Disappointing earnings weighed on Asian stock markets on Friday, bringing to an end a three-day streak ...
BANGKOK, Thailand: A Thai celebrity media tycoon said she has bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million.The acquisition means ...
ROME, Italy: Italy's new industry minister said this week that Italy will not become dependent upon Chinese trade or technology.The ...
Washington's military presence threatens Russia's security and won't be ignored, President Putin's has spokesman warned The US troop deployment in ...
Stephen Curry has picked up pretty much where he left off last season, and that's a great sign for the ...
Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert became the first Cleveland teammates to score 40-plus points in the same game since 2016, ...
HOUSTON -- J.T Realmuto clubbed a leadoff, opposite-field home run in the top of the 10th inning as the Philadelphia ...
Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was attacked using a hammer ...
Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 21 rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who beat the Lakers 111-102 on Friday in ...