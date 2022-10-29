Sat, 29 Oct 2022

Nasdaq Composite surges nearly three percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied Friday, sending out the week with a strong daily and weekly gain."Inflation ...

U.S. charges two Chinese with obstructing Huawei case

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In what U.S. prosecutors say is representative of a broader pattern of seeking unlawful influence ...

Real estate market in Dubai continues to dazzle

DUBAI, UAE - Despite talk of a global recession, rising interest rates, and surging inflation, the hot Dubai real estate ...

Asian stock markets lose ground, greenback picks up

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Disappointing earnings weighed on Asian stock markets on Friday, bringing to an end a three-day streak ...

Thai millionaire buys Miss Universe pageant

BANGKOK, Thailand: A Thai celebrity media tycoon said she has bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million.The acquisition means ...

Italy will protect industries from Chinese takeovers, says minister

ROME, Italy: Italy's new industry minister said this week that Italy will not become dependent upon Chinese trade or technology.The ...

Kremin concerned at build-up of U.S., Nato troops

Washington's military presence threatens Russia's security and won't be ignored, President Putin's has spokesman warned The US troop deployment in ...

Warriors' Stephen Curry set for annual homecoming vs. Hornets

Stephen Curry has picked up pretty much where he left off last season, and that's a great sign for the ...

NBA roundup: Two Cavs top 40 points in OT win at Boston

Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert became the first Cleveland teammates to score 40-plus points in the same game since 2016, ...

Phillies overturn 5-run deficit, stun Astros in World Series opener

HOUSTON -- J.T Realmuto clubbed a leadoff, opposite-field home run in the top of the 10th inning as the Philadelphia ...

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband undergoes surgery after deadly assault

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was attacked using a hammer ...

Rudy Gobert, Wolves send Lakers to fifth straight loss

Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 21 rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who beat the Lakers 111-102 on Friday in ...

