Mon, 31 Oct 2022

American Airlines pilots weigh new contract with 19% pay increase

FORT WORTH, Texas: According to a draft agreement, American Airlines has offered its pilots a pay raise of 19 percent ...

As labor shortages threaten economy, Canadian town seeks immigrants

Herouxville, Canada: Fifteen years ago, the small town of Herouxville in Quebec, Canada issued a code of behavior for potential ...

As inflation rises, British say they will cut Christmas spending

LONDON, England: The cost-of-living crisis is forcing over two-thirds of British adults to cut back on festive spending this year, ...

Volkswagen to only assemble electric cars in Europe by 2033

FRANKFURT, Germany: Volkswagen will only manufacture electric cars in Europe, as of 2033.In the coming decade, the VW brand will ...

Nasdaq Composite surges nearly three percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied Friday, sending out the week with a strong daily and weekly gain."Inflation ...

U.S. charges two Chinese with obstructing Huawei case

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In what U.S. prosecutors say is representative of a broader pattern of seeking unlawful influence ...

Kremin concerned at build-up of U.S., Nato troops

Washington's military presence threatens Russia's security and won't be ignored, President Putin's has spokesman warned The US troop deployment in ...

Big guns warming up for Red Wings, Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings have opened the season well despite slow starts from two of the game's ...

Kings, Hornets clash on heels of impressive victories

The Sacramento Kings open a four-game road swing Monday when they travel to Charlotte to meet a Hornets team coming ...

At least 26 foreign nationals from 14 countries killed in Seoul's Halloween stampede

Seoul [South Korea], October 30 (ANI): At least 26 foreign nationals from 14 countries were killed in Saturday's crowd crush ...

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive vs. Bears

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is listed as inactive for Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bears. Elliott was ...

Researchers find new drug to fight UTIs

New York [US], October 30 (ANI): According to an international study comparing recent and traditional therapies for challenging urinary tract ...

