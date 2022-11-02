Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Experts hopeful as Australia sees increase in September retail sales

CANBERRA, Australia: Despite surging inflation and higher interest rates, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released this week ...

U.S. stocks struggle on rise in new September job openings

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks began the day, and the new month, on a positive note, but investors ...

After 30 year wait, rail link to Bulgaria begins construction

SKOPJE, North Macedonia: Beginning a project that is decades in the making, North Macedonia has started building a railway linking ...

Shanghai Disney ordered to reduce staff due to rise in Covid

SHANGHAI, China: As China further tightens curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19, Shanghai Disneyland stated that it will operate ...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumps sharply, other Asian markets follow

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China jumped sharply on Tuesday, triggering a regional rush to ...

With Christmas coming, UK turkey farms prepare for bird-flu outbreak

LONDON, England: The UK's agriculture ministry has announced that British poultry producers will be able to slaughter Christmas turkeys, freeze ...

United States

Section
United States charged with building Poland's first nuclear power plant

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland has announced that the U.S. government and Westinghouse have been chosen to build the country's first ...

Hoping to sort out inconsistencies, Bulls battle Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have been really good at times during the opening weeks of the season. It's the bad stretches ...

Heat, Kings look to overcome injuries in rematch

The Sacramento Kings will be without star point guard De'Aaron Fox. The Miami Heat may be without star combo guard ...

North Korea fires missiles near Seoul's waters

The South Korean military denounced the show of force as ?intolerable?North Korea has launched at least 10 ballistic missiles from ...

China says it will never seek hegemony

Beijing responded after Washington's new National Defense Strategy labeled China as America's top threatChina has condemned a new National Defense ...

US 'Concerned' About Threat of Iranian Attack on Saudi Arabia

U.S. officials expressed concern Tuesday about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia.'We are in constant contact through military, diplomatic, intelligence ...

