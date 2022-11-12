Sat, 12 Nov 2022

Fair in Salt Lake City

U.S. stocks take back seat, as slide in U.S. dollar accelerates

NEW YORK, New York - U,.S. stocks made modest gains on Friday, a day after a massive surge that followed ...

Renault separates businesses in bid to boost profits

PARIS, France: French auto maker Renault has announced that it will divide itself into in five separate businesses, deepen ties ...

Customer uncertainty causes Airbnb to change billing details

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tweeted this week that the vacation rental company would change the way it ...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng leads Asian stock markets sharply higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia took off on Friday, mirroring the sharp gains on Wall Street overnight.No index ...

Israel, Jordan praised for signing agreement to share water, energy

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: During this week's COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Israel and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding to ...

Indonesia outlook uncertain, despite fast economic growth

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Driven by more investments and lower greater government spending, Indonesia's economy expanded at its fastest pace in more ...

UN Weekly Roundup: November 5-11, 2022

Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as ...

Kawhi Leonard (knee) participates in 5-on-5 workout

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard took part in a 5-on-5 workout on Friday, his most significant action since being ...

Hornets try to reset for rematch with Heat

The encore could be a pretty good one between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat. The teams will meet Saturday ...

Ash Ketchum finally achieves World's Top 'Pokemon' Trainer status after 25 years

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): The title of top trainer in the Pokemon world has finally been claimed by Ash ...

Screeching protesters interrupt Biden's speech

The howling activists demonstrated against fossil fuels as the US president spoke at a climate conference in EgyptUS President Joe ...

President Biden is eager to meet PM Modi at G20 this year: Jake Sullivan

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): US President Joe Biden is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ...

