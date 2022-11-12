Sat, 12 Nov 2022

Business

U.S. stocks take back seat, as slide in U.S. dollar accelerates

NEW YORK, New York - U,.S. stocks made modest gains on Friday, a day after a massive surge that followed ...

Renault separates businesses in bid to boost profits

PARIS, France: French auto maker Renault has announced that it will divide itself into in five separate businesses, deepen ties ...

Customer uncertainty causes Airbnb to change billing details

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tweeted this week that the vacation rental company would change the way it ...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng leads Asian stock markets sharply higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia took off on Friday, mirroring the sharp gains on Wall Street overnight.No index ...

Israel, Jordan praised for signing agreement to share water, energy

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: During this week's COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Israel and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding to ...

Indonesia outlook uncertain, despite fast economic growth

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Driven by more investments and lower greater government spending, Indonesia's economy expanded at its fastest pace in more ...

United States

Czech Republic ousts U.S. in Billie Jean King Cup

The Czech Republic team made quick work of the United States squad on Friday to clinch a spot in the ...

Interview: Bangladesh feels pinch of U.S. Fed's rate hikes, says economist

© Provided by Xinhua DHAKA, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The economic woes associated with the ballooning U.S. debt are spilling ...

Low expectations from the first physical Biden-Xi meeting

Hong Kong, November 12 (ANI): US President Joe Biden will meet China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the ...

Buzzwords from 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

© Provided by Xinhua HANGZHOU, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- 6G, human-computer interaction, industrial internet and cybersecurity have emerged as the ...

Golden Knights host Blues riding high of winning streak

The Vegas Golden Knights can match their franchise-record 10-game winning streak when they open a three-game homestand on Saturday night ...

Miami gets by UNC Greensboro in second half

Jordan Miller scored 19 points to lead host Miami to a 79-65 win over UNC Greensboro on Friday night. Miller ...

Movie Review

Thor: Ragnarok