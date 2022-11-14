Mon, 14 Nov 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
37
Mostly Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, says memo

ORLANDO, Florida: As it looks to manage costs amid the ongoing economic uncertainties, Walt Disney Co is set to freeze ...

Phoenix, Arizona ok's service by driverless Waymo taxi

PHOENIX, Arizona: Alphabet Inc's Waymo said it was widening its autonomous ride-hailing service for customers in Phoenix, Arizona, using robotaxis.Due ...

Japan's Skymark Airlines to purchase 12 Boeing 737 Max aircraft

CHICAGO, Illinois: Boeing has announced that Japan's Skymark Airlines plans to purchase up to 12 737-MAX airplanes for its fleet. ...

Washington optimistic as U.S. inflation moderates

WASHINGTON D.C.: In October, U.S. consumer prices rose less than forecasted, falling to below 8 percent for the first time ...

Higher priced plant-based meat cannot maintain sales during inflation

EL SEGUNDO, California: Due to mounting transportation and raw material costs, Beyond Meat plant-based meats announced a higher-than-expected quarterly loss, ...

Economists say Malaysia's economy grew 11.7 percent in Q3

BENGALURU, Malaysia: Strong domestic consumption exports saw Malaysia's economy growing in double digits in the third quarter for the first ...

United States

Section
Michael Porter Jr. pours in 31 points, Nuggets stomp Bulls

Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Jamal Murray added 23 to lead the visiting Denver Nuggets to ...

Istanbul attack: Bombing accused arrested, officials say

Istanbul [Turkey], November 14 (ANI): Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Monday said that the person, who planted the bomb ...

Biden meets Japanese PM Kishida, condemns North Korea's 'ballistic missile programs'

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], November 14 (ANI): US President Joe Biden held a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in ...

Personalized consumption fuels motorcycle sales in China

© Provided by Xinhua TAIYUAN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Against the roar of the throttle, 26-year-old Zhao Mian fires up ...

US condemns deadly Istanbul blast

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): The United States has condemned the explosion in Istanbul that resulted in the death of ...

Taylor Fritz upsets Rafael Nadal to kick off Nitto ATP Finals

No. 8 seed Taylor Fritz of the United States took down top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain 7-6 (3), 6-1 on ...

Movie Review

The Haunting
Haunting