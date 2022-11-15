Tue, 15 Nov 2022

Fair in Salt Lake City

Business

Turkey Black Sea gas field to begin deliveries in 2023

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has said that the country's Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea is on ...

U.S. stock markets edge ahead as dollar steadies, Nasdaq gains 1 point

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were modestly higher early on Monday, but those gains evaporated towards the close."The ...

Vietnam hosts Germany's Scholz, seeks EU manufacturing business

HANOI, Vietnam: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stopped in Hanoi this weekend to discuss energy and trade ties with Vietnam's Prime ...

Bangladesh's garments sector trying to attract global collaborators

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched "Made in Bangladesh Week-2022" on Sunday to showcase the country's apparel sector ...

Stocks in Asia Pacific under pressure, U.S. dollar rebounds

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were under pressure on Monday as the bullish moves following Thursday's less-than-expected 7.7 ...

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, says memo

ORLANDO, Florida: As it looks to manage costs amid the ongoing economic uncertainties, Walt Disney Co is set to freeze ...

United States

Flames edge Kings for second straight victory

Tyler Toffoli and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists for the Calgary Flames in a 6-5 win ...

Pyotr Kochetkov, Canes blank Blackhawks

Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-0 ...

Commanders end Eagles' unbeaten run to start season

Members of the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins can now relax as Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders handed the Eagles ...

Golden Knights hope to start new win streak, host Sharks

For the first time in a little over three weeks, the Vegas Golden Knights find themselves trying to bounce back ...

Paul George nets 22 to help Clippers roll past Rockets

Paul George scored a team-high 22 points, Reggie Jackson added 17 points and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers cruised to ...

Update: China's retail sales up 0.6 pct in first 10 months

© Provided by Xinhua BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 0.6 percent year ...

