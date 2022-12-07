Wed, 07 Dec 2022

News RELEASES

Mexico, US plan joint strategy to lure businesses back to N. America

WASHINGTON D.C.: Mexico's government announced that Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will draft ...

U.S. stocks trim losses towards close but Nasdaq Composite still loses 2%

NEW YORK, New York - Investors continued to bail out of U.S. stocks on Tuesday as mounting layoffs continued.Morgan Stanley ...

After Chinese bypass solar panel tariffs, US plans new restrictions

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Commerce Department gas says new duties on imports from some major Chinese solar panel makers will ...

United, Boeing in discussions for 'major' purchase of 787s

CHICAGO, Illinois: Reuters has reported that United Airlines and Boeing are close to reaching agreement for placing a major 787 ...

Recovery in travel industry helps AirAsia limit 3rd quarter losses

SINGAPORE: Benefiting from a strong rebound in travel and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in Southeast Asia, the parent company ...

U.S., stock markets kick off new week with significant losses

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks decelerated sharply on Monday in an ominous start to a new week. Bond ...

Australia, US vow to increase cooperation in Indo-Pacific region

Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): Australia and the United States have announced plans to increase cooperation for maintaining a free ...

Bojan Bogdanovic pours in 31 as Pistons handle Heat

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 of his 31 points in the second half as the Detroit Pistons rallied to a 116-96 ...

Musk says fired Twitter counsel over concerns about his role in info suppression

Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said that he had fired the microblogging website's deputy general ...

Donovan Mitchell's 43 points help Cavs sink Lakers

Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los ...

Kings dominate power play to beat Senators

Anze Kopitar had three assists and the Los Angeles Kings continued their recent power-play dominance in a 5-2 road victory ...

Devils blank spiraling Blackhawks

Dougie Hamilton had a goal with two assists and Vitek Vanecek needed to make just 24 saves to record his ...

