In challenge to west, first Chinese commercial jet to enter service

BEIJING, China: After being certified safe for operations in September, the world's first Chinese-made C919 has been delivered to China ...

Yuan could overtake dollar as Arabs negotiate China oil sales

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: China's President Xi Jinping said in Riyadh last week that Gulf nations have agreed to sell and ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps 139 points Monday, industrial stocks do even better

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks opened the week sharply higher in the U.S. on Monday, despite falls across the ...

Citing high costs, Chrysler closing Illinois electric vehicle plant

BELVIDERE, Illinois: Chrysler parent Stellantis announced last week that it would close down production of electric vehicles at an Illinois ...

Auto sanctions on Russia gives China big opening for auto sales

BEIJING, China: Chinese car brands account for almost one-third of Russia's car market, highlighting China's growing importance to the Russian ...

US raises $750 million in offshore wind auction in California

WASHINGTON D.C.: Proceeds from the US government's first sale of offshore wind development rights off the California coast has reached ...

U.S. diplomat's wife will not attend British court after killing 19-year-old

LONDON, England: A UK court has confirmed that after admitting causing the death of a teenager by driving carelessly in ...

Combination of bad cholesterol, high blood pressure may increase heart attack risk

Washington [US], December 13 (ANI): According to new research published in Hypertension, a journal of the American Heart Association, high ...

Pistons meet Hornets with NBA's worst record at stake

With the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets each owning just seven victories, one will leave the other with the worst ...

Report: RHP Ross Stripling, Giants reach 2-year, $25M deal

Free-agent right-hander Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants came to terms on a two-year, $25 million contract, ESPN reported ...

49ers DB Dontae Johnson (ACL) out for season

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson will miss the remainder of season because of a torn ACL, the team ...

Five reasons why interest rates can't go much higher

It's decision time for central banks on interest rates again. The US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) are ...

