Sat, 17 Dec 2022

News RELEASES

Toyota to meet with suppliers to discuss EV plans

TOKYO, Japan: As it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, Toyota ...

Stock markets across Asia mixed Friday, U.S. dollar steadies

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mostly weakened Friday, following the rout on Wall Street, UK, and European markets ...

Seeking secure supply chain, Apple investing $100 billion in Japan

TOKYO, Japan: During the visit of Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to Japan's semiconductor manufacturing hub Apple said it ...

Nestle expands Ukraine plant with $42.88 million investment

VEVEY, Switzerland: Nestle has announced that it will invest $42.88 million to open a new production facility in western Ukraine, ...

U.S. stock markets on back foot, Nasdaq Composite sheds more than 3%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks joined a sharp global rout on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal ...

Investor to take Weber grill private with $3.7 billion bid

PALATINE, Illinois: Charcoal grill-manufacturer Weber said that as part of a $3.7 billion deal, it has agreed to be taken ...

Reeling Red Wings look to get on track vs. surging Senators

Less than a month ago, the Ottawa Senators were floundering with a 6-12-1 record. Thanks to a hot streak, they ...

Iran Protests Continue Friday as Unrest Enters Fourth Month

Hundreds of protesters marched Friday in the southeastern Iranian provincial capital, Zahedan, marking three months since the death of 22-year-old ...

Cure Bowl: Bettors behind Troy over UTSA

More than 90 percent of bettors are taking the over, and 77 percent of the money wagered on the Cure ...

Pakistan's religious minorities face severe marginalization in all aspects of life: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 16 (ANI): The religious minorities in Pakistan -- Shia, Ismaili, Ahmadiya and Bohri face severe marginalisation in ...

Research: Killing pancreatic cancer with T cells that supercharge themselves

San Francisco [US], December 16 (ANI): UC San Francisco (UCSF) researchers have engineered T cells that only produce a strong ...

"Lots to learn from his leadership": IOA President PT Usha after meeting PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Newly-elected Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president India's legendary athlete PT Usha on Friday met ...

