Wed, 21 Dec 2022

Haze in Salt Lake City

Nasdaq gains just one point as investors take a breather

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks went from being sharply lower early in the day to making modest gains by ...

Phoenix airport to offer Waymo driverless shuttle service

PHOENIX, Arizona: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has announced that Sky Harbor International Airport will be the first to offer Alphabet ...

UK government reports 0.3 percent drop in economy

LONDON, England: Through October, the UK's economy shrank for three straight months, due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates.According ...

Nasdaq Composite drops 159 points, Standard and Poor's 500 loses 35 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks decelerated on Monday in a dismal start to the week. Losses were trimmed, ...

Tesla expected to build EV plant in Mexico, says media reports

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla is expected to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in northeastern Mexico and may announce the move ...

To counter Russia, eastern countries share undersea electric cable

BUCHAREST, Romania: Amidst an energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan ...

Trump says charges against him are fake

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who last month announced another run for the White House in 2024, ...

RCEP, BRI contribute to global economic recovery: academics

© Provided by Xinhua The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which are the ...

Wounded teams meet when Hornets visit Clippers

Two teams that have been repeatedly hit by the injury bug this season meet when the Charlotte Hornets continue their ...

Knights try to cure home woes against Coyotes

The Vegas Golden Knights will try to snap a three-game home losing streak on Wednesday night when they host the ...

Lakers, minus Anthony Davis, set to take on Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings hope to get back on winning tracks when they square off Wednesday night ...

Blackhawks host Predators, hoping it's their turn to end skid

The Nashville Predators snapped a lengthy losing streak Monday night. On Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks will try to follow suit ...

